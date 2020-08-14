Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to Los Angeles delayed

Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women, made a brief appearance Friday in a Buffalo courtroom via video conference from prison. The extradition hearing was postponed to Dec. 11.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office agreed to the delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said. Weinstein, 68, survived a bout with the coronavirus earlier this year while serving time in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo.