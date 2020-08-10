Breaking News

Lebanon suspends football program after player, coach test positive

X

Explosion levels Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

news | 6 minutes ago
Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city, killing one person and critically injuring others

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters say an explosion leveled several homes in the city on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring others.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene. The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters.

The union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.