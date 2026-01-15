Explosion in the Netherlands injures at least 4 and causes widespread damage

Emergency services spokesman Sjaak Haasnoot said the four people injured were taken to the city's hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

“It is very difficult at the moment to say how many victims are under the rubble," Haasnoot said. “The fire department cannot enter the building because it is still unstable.”

Firefighters said they were investigating how they could safely comb through the rubble of the shattered buildings to establish if any people are trapped. Residents whose homes were damaged were being accommodated in a nearby hotel.

Police were investigating, Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma told reporters.

“This explosion has had a huge impact on the heart of our city. Everyone is deeply shocked, especially those in the immediate vicinity,” Dijksma said.