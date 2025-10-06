Ex-NFL QB Mark Sanchez faces felony in fight that authorities say was over parking

“We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space and-or a dispute about where people are parking, and it resulted in someone receiving just incredibly significant injures,” the prosecutor told reporters.

A police affidavit alleges the 38-year-old Sanchez, smelling of alcohol, accosted a 69-year-old truck driver who backed into a hotel’s loading docks in downtown Indianapolis, leading to a confrontation early Saturday outside the vehicle that prompted the driver to pull out a knife to defend himself.

The former New York Jets quarterback was pepper-sprayed and stabbed multiple times during the altercation, according to court records filed Sunday.

It became clear after investigators learned more about the victim’s medical condition that the more serious felony charge was warranted, Mears said.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” the prosecutor said. “The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very severe injuries as a result of that altercation."

Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso, the initial affidavit signed by a police detective said. The truck driver, identified as P.T., had a cut to his left cheek, it said.

Authorities have not said whether the truck driver might also faces charges, but Mears noted that Indiana “has some of the most robust self-defense laws in the nation.”

Sanchez had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday on the original misdemeanor charges but that was rescheduled to Nov. 4. Sanchez remained hospitalized and was listed in stable condition Monday morning.

One of Sanchez’s attorneys, James Voyles, declined to comment on the case.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis for the network’s coverage of Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The prosecutor said police are still gathering information and have several outstanding search warrants. He also said surveillance video captured the incident from multiple angles.

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you do for a living. I don’t care where you live,” the police chief said. “If you come into our city, commit violence, we will use all the tools at our disposal to hold you accountable.”

Sanchez had a 10-year NFL career before retiring in 2019. He spent four seasons with the Jets and also appeared in games with Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington.

He appeared on ABC and ESPN for two years before joining Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2021.

Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski contributed to this story from Minneapolis.

