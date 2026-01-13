Ex-Justice Department special counsel Smith will testify publicly about his Trump investigations

Smith had already testified behind closed doors before the committee. A transcript released of that private deposition shows that Smith told lawmakers that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol “does not happen” without Trump.

Smith led investigations into Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Both investigations resulted in indictments that were abandoned after Trump’s November 2024 presidential election win, with Smith citing Justice Department legal opinions that bar the indictment of a sitting president.

One of Smith's lawyers, Lanny Breuer, said in a statement last week as a public hearing was being discussed: “Jack has been clear for months he is ready and willing to answer questions in a public hearing about his investigations into President Trump’s alleged unlawful efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his mishandling of classified documents.”

Trump has said the Justice Department was weaponized against him as he was pursuing a return to the White House.

