Ex-Fed Chair Yellen advises Biden on virus economic fallout

Word of Yellen's advising Biden is also significant because Biden's campaign had previously been guarded about who was providing it economic expertise.

Also participating in Thursday's discussion were Jared Bernstein, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Heather Boushey, head of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, Harvard economics professor Raj Chetty and Lisa Cook, a professor in the Department of Economics and International Relations at Michigan State University.

The group was also joined by the Biden campaign's senior policy advisor, Jake Sullivan.

The briefing came two days after Biden announced that he'd chosen Harris as his running mate and a day after the pair made their first joint appearance at a Wilmington high school.

___

Associated Press Economic Writer Martin Crutsinger in New York contributed to this report.