Eurostar has urged train passengers not to travel because of disruption in the Channel Tunnel

LONDON (AP) — Eurostar on Tuesday asked train customers not to travel because of disruption in the Channel Tunnel.
The operator said that there was an issue with the overhead power supply and a failed Le Shuttle train.
“We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date," Eurostar said on its website.
