Europe's main center-left political family expels Slovak leader's party for breaching its values

“This is a unanimous, clear message. If you belong to the PES family, you share the values that we all do,” Filibeck said after the vote at a group congress in Amsterdam.

In May, Fico was the only leader of a European Union country to travel to Moscow for festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, despite EU calls for a boycott.

Fico, who is a divisive figure at home and abroad, returned to power in 2003 after his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won a parliamentary election on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform.

Known for his pro-Russian views, he has openly challenged the bloc’s policies on Ukraine. Slovakia is currently holding up the latest package of EU sanctions against Russia.