Europe's ‘hot dog populism’ seeks to ban advertising of vegetarian protein as meat

Céline Imart, a conservative German lawmaker and former farmer, said using meat-related terms for vegetarian products was misleading.

“Now, we’re not talking about banning vegetable or plant-based alternatives, of course not. But I think that terms should speak for themselves and should mean what they mean,” she said in a parliamentary debate on Tuesday.

Her colleague, Austrian MEP Anna Stürgkh from the liberal NEOS party, said consumers are not easily fooled by food labels on non-meat products.

“A beef tomato doesn’t contain any beef ... Ladies’ fingers are not made of actual ladies’ fingers,” she said. “Let’s trust consumers and stop this hot dog populism.”