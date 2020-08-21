EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

Barnier said the effective deadline for the talks was the end of October to allow for legal vetting and national approvals before any deal comes into force on Jan. 1, 2021, when Britain's transition period from member state to non-EU member ends.

“I am disappointed and worried,” Barnier said. He added that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has yet to live up to his promise to instill a sense of urgency in the talks.

The parties disagree on rules for state aid for businesses and on fisheries, with the U.K. opposed to EU demands for long-term access to British waters. Both say they want to avoid a “no deal” scenario that would see tariffs and other restrictions imposed on trade.

Britain is seeking a free-trade pact similar to one the EU negotiated with Canada. The EU wants to ensure both sides have similar rules on a wide range of issues, including workers’ rights, the environment and government subsidies, before discussing such an agreement.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, and the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost arrive for Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, in Brussels, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman

