EU regulators wrangle over Twitter data privacy penalty

Twitter and other U.S. tech companies like Apple, Facebook and Google have their European headquarters in Dublin, making the Irish watchdog their lead privacy regulator in the EU.

But in this system, the main regulator has to share its draft decision with regulators in other EU member states and take their feedback into consideration. The Twitter case could foreshadow more disagreements and delays that Irish authorities may face as they wrap up about two dozen other investigations involving the Silicon Valley giants.

The Twitter case stems from a security breach that affected its Android app users and let anyone view protected tweets over more than four years. The Irish regulator said in a June report it was investigating the company for failure to report the breach within 72 hours.

Under GDPR, companies that don't make such timely disclosures can be fined up to 10 million euros ($12 million) or 2% of a company’s annual revenue, whichever is higher. In 2019 Twitter's revenue reached $3.46 billion, making a potential fine worth up to $69 million.