EU commission president seeks sanctions, partial trade suspension against Israel over war in Gaza

Von der Leyen added that the commission “will set up a Palestine donor group next month,” part of which will focus on Gaza’s future reconstruction. She said the events in Gaza and the suffering of children and families “has shaken the conscience of the world.”

The Gaza Health Ministry says 126 Palestinians, including 26 children, have died of causes related to malnutrition since international experts announced famine in Gaza City on Aug. 22. They are part of the total number of 404 people, including 141 children, who have died of causes related to malnutrition since the war began nearly two years ago.

“Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity. This must stop,” Von der Leyen said Wednesday, to applause in the European Parliament at its meeting in Strasbourg, France.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, in a social media post, said Von der Leyen had succumbed to pressures that undermine Israel-Europe relations. He said her actions will embolden Hamas.

Warning Gaza City residents to evacuate

Von der Leyen’s comments followed Israel’s military warning on Tuesday to Gaza City residents to evacuate ahead of its plans to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’ last remaining stronghold and where hundreds of thousands of people remain under conditions of famine.

An estimated 1 million Palestinians — around half of Gaza’s overall population — live in the area of north Gaza around Gaza City, according to the Israeli military and the United Nations. Many are exhausted from moving multiple times and unsure if traveling south will be safer.

The warnings directed at Gaza City — the first calling for its full evacuation — came before an Israeli strike on Tuesday targeting Hamas’ leaders in Qatar, where negotiations over ending the war in Gaza appeared to be at a standstill.

The strike on the territory of a U.S. ally drew widespread condemnation from countries in the Mideast and beyond. It also marked a dramatic escalation in the region and risked upending talks aimed at ending the war and freeing hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas claims its senior leadership survived the strike.

EU Commission plans to freeze Israel support

Von der Leyen also said she plans to freeze support to Israel given by the European Union’s executive branch, which would not require the approval of the 27 member countries.

It was not immediately clear how much financial support the executive branch, known as the European Commission, provides to Israel and what it is used for.

“We will put our bilateral support to Israel on hold. We will stop all payments in these areas, without affecting our work with Israeli civil society or Yad Vashem,” the Holocaust memorial, von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.

The commission also gives support to the Palestinian Authority.

War nears its 2-year anniversary

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed some 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians. Forty-eight hostages are still held inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, which is under Gaza’s Hamas government, does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half of those killed were women and children. The U.N. and other international organizations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.

The ministry on Wednesday said bodies of 41 people killed by Israeli strikes have been brought to hospitals in Gaza over the past 24 hours. Hospitals also received 184 wounded, the ministry said in its daily report.

Also, 12 more people were killed in that same time period while seeking humanitarian aid, the ministry said.

Large parts of major cities in Gaza have been completely destroyed and around 90% of some 2 million Palestinians have been displaced.

Israel's military strikes a Gaza City high-rise

The Israeli military said it struck another high-rise in Gaza City, claiming it was being used for Hamas for surveillance of Israeli troops. The Associated Press could not verify the claim.

The strike came hours after the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, warned Palestinians in certain areas of western Gaza City to evacuate.

Israel on Tuesday ordered all Palestinians in the city to leave, saying the military was about to attack forcefully and that staying would be dangerous. But hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain there, many exhausted after multiple displacements and unsure if anywhere else in the strip would be safe for them.