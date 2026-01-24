Erling Haaland left out by Man City amid scoring drought

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City's starting lineup for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton on Saturday amid a slump in form.
The Norway striker, who was named on the bench, has only scored one goal in his last eight games in all competitions — and that was a penalty against Brighton in the league.
City manager Pep Guardiola made the big call on Haaland after two straight losses — to Manchester United in the league and Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.
City has a crucial Champions League game at home to Galatasaray on Wednesday in its bid to secure direct qualification to the round of 16.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
In Other News
1
Hamilton Schools leader lays out next steps as district navigates...
2
Middletown urges caution on roads as snow crews get prep for winter...
3
Grand jury indicts man in head‑on crash that seriously injured woman
4
Here’s where to find Butler County warming centers as temperatures...
5
Middletown police investigating over 50 shots fired into two homes...