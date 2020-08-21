Environmental groups challenge Ohio gas storage permits

Salt solution created during construction would be transported by a pipeline beneath the Ohio River to an alkaline plant in West Virginia.

Mountaineer NGL Storage is finalizing a deal with a U.S. subsidiary of a Thailand-based company, PTT Global Chemical America, to provide ethane storage for a proposed multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant that would produce plastic pellets in nearby Belmont County.

Whether the petrochemical plant will be built is uncertain. PTT Global's partner, a U.S. subsidiary of South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co., quit the project in mid-July. A long-delayed decision on whether PTT will move forward with a new partner is expected sometime next year.

The Ohio lawsuit was filed on behalf of individuals by Concerned Ohio River Residents, FreshWater Accountability Project, Buckeye Environmental Network, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and Sierra Club.

The complaint says construction and operation of the caverns could lead to spills that would harm private and public water supplies, become a hazard for “potential explosiveness” after natural gas liquids are stored, and would create an eyesore along the Ohio River.