England reaches 2026 World Cup by routing Latvia. Ronaldo and Portugal miss chance to clinch a spot

Portugal looked set to join the English in next year’s tournament in North America after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo established a 2-1 lead over Hungary in Lisbon. A win would have guaranteed Portugal a first-place finish but Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-2 in the first minute of added-on time.

Ronaldo at least left the match with another scoring record. He now has 41 goals in World Cup qualifiers, breaking a tie for 39 he had with Guatemala player Carlos Ruiz.

Italy guaranteed itself at least a place in the playoffs after beating Israel 3-0 in a match laced with tension, played amid a hefty police and military presence, and preceded by a pro-Palestinian march attended by an estimated 10,000 people.

The match was placed in the highest risk category despite a breakthrough ceasefire deal that has paused two years of war in Gaza.

The second-placed Azzurri moved three points behind Norway, which has a much healthier goal difference. Both teams have two matches left next month, including a game against each other in Italy in the final round of qualifiers.

Spain stayed top of its group, three points clear of Turkey, by beating Bulgaria 4-0. Turkey also won, 4-1 at home to Georgia.

