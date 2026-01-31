Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title

It was a second major title for fifth-seeded Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and entered that Australian final four years ago as the only major winner in the contest.

While Sabalenka went on to win another three majors, including back-to-back triumphs in Australia and the 2024 and ’25 victories at the U.S. Open, Rybakina’s results dipped and she didn’t reach another major final until this tournament.

A win over Sabalenka at the season-ending WTA Finals last November has changed her career trajectory.

Rybakina went on the attack from the start and her serve was strong, with six aces and — apart from the two breaks at the end of the second set and the start of the third — she fended off six of the breakpoint chances she faced.

While Sabalenka’s grunts and roars intensified and her effusive “let’s go” self-encouragement increased in regularity as the match wore on, Rybakina maintained a quiet, almost serene, composure.

In the end, she let her serve and her returns do the talking.

The pair hugged at the net. Rybakina clapped her left hand on the strings of her racket and held her arm up to the crowd triumphantly.

