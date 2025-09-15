Elena Delle Donne takes on new role as USA Basketball's first 3-on-3 women's hoops managing director

“USA Basketball has been family ever since I started playing with them and then I started watching 3x3 and was captivated by it,” she said in a phone interview. “How quick the game was, the type of player it takes and the versatility and positionless basketball that I would have loved to play. That was where my interest began with it.”

She spent the last few months learning about the sport, going to a training camp in Phoenix and then taking in a tournament in Edmonton, Canada. That's when she got hooked by it.

“I would have loved to play it,” she said. “It’s my type of game with the versatility of it. I would have fit well. Now I know what I’m looking for in different players.”

“From being an Olympic and World Cup gold medalist to WNBA champion, MVP and seven-time WNBA All-Star, Elena brings an impressive basketball pedigree to this role,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. “Elena has been a member of the USA Basketball family for almost 15 years. Her wealth of knowledge of the sport of basketball and our organization will be an asset as we continue our journey to the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.”

Delle Donne announced her retirement back in April and currently serves as a special advisor to Monumental Basketball, the parent company of the Washington Mystics. Never one to be content, Delle Donne enjoys the new challenge. The U.S. won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics last year in 3-on-3 after winning a gold in the inaugural Tokyo Games.

Her first job will be to put together a squad for the AmeriCup that takes place around Thanksgiving.

“That will be my first go at picking a team and coach,” she said. “The nice part is I will get (WNBA) players in that one since the season will be finished. From there continuing to put different people in the tournaments, especially college players.”

The 3-on-3 game is different as players need to earn points to qualify to play in the Olympics. Delle Donne can't just take the best three available players; the qualification system requires athletes to compete in tournaments around the world.

“That’s something that the public probably doesn't know and I didn’t know either,” she said of the qualifying system. “It is such a different game. Strategy can be different, players have to coach themselves when they are out there.”

Delle Donne has been involved with USA Basketball since 2011 and helped the Americans win a gold medal in 5-on-5 at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. While saying it would be hard to pick a dream 3-on-3 team, she would have loved to see a squad with Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart, as well as Angel McCoughtry.

The former Olympic star is the fourth managing director that U.S. Basketball has hired over the past few years to choose squads. Grant Hill is in charge of the men's 5-on-5 team. Sue Bird just got named the women's director earlier this year. Jimmer Fredette leads the men's 3-on-3 group.

“I am thrilled to welcome Elena into this leadership position with USA Basketball. Her experience and knowledge of the game will positively impact our already successful 3x3 women’s program,” USA Basketball chairman Martin E. Dempsey said. “Elena and her fellow managing directors including Sue Bird, Jimmer Fredette and Grant Hill round out an impressive group of leaders who will support our national teams with the ultimate goal of winning four Olympic gold medals in 2028.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball