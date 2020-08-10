El Salvador waits for president, congress to act on pandemic

The government initiated its economic reopening June 16, but has postponed the second phase twice after infections have risen. Since June 16, confirmed infections are up about 400%.

The government has confirmed nearly 21,000 infections and 563 deaths. On Sunday, the country recorded its highest daily infection total with 445.

Bukele spoke in characteristically blunt terms late Sunday, but it was a step back from his confrontational approach earlier in the pandemic when he ignored court decisions and raised international concerns.

“This government will abide by this decision, even though it is unjust and goes against the lives of Salvadorans,” he said. “History will judge them. We are not going to create a constitutional crisis.”

Bukele said the court and congress have left him without weapons to confront the pandemic. “We can’t make anyone do anything, not even make someone wear a mask,” he said.

Instead, the president said his government would continue to strengthen hospitals and urge the public to follow health protocols.

Escobar of the Citizen Action Association said Bukele must try to reach some consensus with lawmakers whether it be on a new quarantine or an orderly reactivation of the economy.

“The government has finally understood that it can’t continue with this single vision that only the right to life and health matter and all of the other rights are left aside,” he said.

Shoppers, wearing protective face masks, form a line outside Dollarcity in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Freshly dug graves expand across a section of La Bermeja General Cemetery to meet the demands of the increase in deaths related to the new coronavirus, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.