El Paso marks Walmart shooting anniversary amid pandemic

“It shook me to remind me that we’re in the middle of a healing process that we’re now being overwhelmed by COVID,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the county's top executive.

A service for victims' relatives will be held Sunday in a sprawling park, allowing for social distancing. The service will be livestreamed. Afterward members of the public can drive through the park as music plays and lanterns float on the lake.

“It’s going to be solemn, but it will also be a celebration of life," Samaniego said.

“We can't allow a shooter to define who we are, and we’re not going to allow a virus to define who El Paso is,” Samaniego said.

Melendez said her family will attend that ceremony and mark the anniversary with a dinner at her father's favorite steakhouse. Melendez said that as the anniversary of the shooting approaches, she feels the support of the city.

“Even if we can’t all get together, they’re still there, there are still ways,” she said.

El Paso residents describe the friendliness of the city, which has one of the lowest crime rates in the U.S. Many people have roots in both the U.S. and Mexico, frequently crossing the border. Several of those killed at the Walmart had come from Mexico to shop.

Authorities say Patrick Crusius confessed to driving to El Paso from his home near Dallas to target Mexicans, and just before the attack posted a racist screed online. Crusius, 22, faces state capital murder charges, and a federal hate crime and gun case that could likewise bring a death sentence if he's convicted.

Dr. Jose Burgos, who was working as shooting victims arrived at University Medical Center and now helps coordinate care for COVID-19 patients, said his alarm that Hispanics were targeted lingers.

“The feeling is definitely still there, you’re more aware of the fact that you may be looked at a bit differently, that you might be targeted. That’s still there,” he said.

The morning of the shooting, Melendez's parents took their granddaughter Kaitlyn to the Walmart to get new clothes and a basketball. They were at the checkout when the gunman fired, and David Johnson pushed his wife and granddaughter under the conveyor belt. Johnson was not Hispanic, but his wife and granddaughter are.

"That was always his priority, was his family, and he always put others first. That showed that day,” Melendez said.

Struggling to deal with the aftermath, Kaitlyn, now 10, began to hit her stride again after switching to a smaller school. Then it closed because of the pandemic.

This summer, Kaitlyn was set to go to a camp for kids with post-traumatic stress disorder when she, her parents and her 3-year-old sister tested positive for COVID-19. They recovered in about a week and no one had severe symptoms. But, Melendez said, the worry that one of them might get worse was overwhelming.

“You’re like, ‘How can I do this again?’" Melendez said. “We survived one thing and then we get hit with something else and it’s just — literally for me it’s like, OK, get through one day, get to the next. And a lot of it is: What would my dad do right now?”

"Resilience" the art exhibit Friday, July 24, at the El Paso Museum of History in El Paso.

In this Thursday, July 30, 2020 photo, Mary Stockwell-White pauses at the 23 luminarias lit at Cleveland Square Park honoring the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 El Paso shooting, in downtown El Paso. Stockwell-White is a registered nurse from Bellingham, Wash., who is passing through and wanted to pay her respects to the community for the anniversary.

Curator Erica Marin works on "Resilience" the art exhibit Friday, July 24, at the El Paso Museum of History in El Paso.

Curator Erica Marin works on "Resilience" the art exhibit Friday, July 24, at the El Paso Museum of History in El Paso. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP) Credit: Briana Sanchez Credit: Briana Sanchez

There are 23 luminarias lit at Cleveland Square Park honoring the victims of the El Paso shooting Aug. 3, 2019, Thursday night in downtown El Paso.

In this Thursday, July 30, 2020 photo, luminarias are arranged in Cleveland Square Park honoring the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 El Paso shooting in downtown El Paso, Texas.