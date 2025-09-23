Effort to strip Costa Rica President Chaves of immunity falls short in congressional vote

Chaves has denied any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a politically motivated prosecution.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica’s congress debated Monday whether to strip a sitting president of his immunity for the first time in the Central American nation’s history because of corruption allegations.

Prosecutors allege that President Rodrigo Chaves pressured a video producer who had been awarded a contract by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration to give a portion of that money to a former campaign adviser.

The country’s Supreme Court and a panel of three lawmakers have already allowed the case to proceed to Monday’s expected vote by the unicameral Legislative Assembly. But it will require a supermajority – 38 of 57 deputies – for Chaves to lose his immunity.

That outcome is far from assured. Some opposition lawmakers have already said they will not support lifting the president’s immunity. Combined with members of Chaves’ Social Democratic Progress Party, those supporting his prosecution may fall short of the necessary votes.

If the effort founders, Chaves would be allowed to finish his presidency next May. His party’s presidential candidate for the next election, Laura Fernández, has already said she would ask him to be part of her Cabinet, giving him another four years of immunity from prosecution.