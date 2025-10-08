Breaking: Bengals announce Flacco will start Sunday at Green Bay

Eeyore the dog helps a Florida deputy find a missing 86-year-old woman, video shows

A dog named Eeyore became a hero by leading a Florida sheriff's deputy to a missing 86-year-old woman who had fallen while walking him
news
29 minutes ago
X

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A dog named Eeyore turned into a rescuer, leading a Florida sheriff's deputy to where a missing 86-year-old woman had fallen while walking him, bodycam footage shows.

The woman's husband reported her missing on the night of Sept. 25 after she didn't return from her walk.

“She just takes that dog, but she never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes,” the worried husband told an Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy, according to the footage released Monday. “It’s almost an hour now. It’s over an hour now.”

The responding deputy drove around the neighborhood until she spotted Eeyore in the middle of the road. The dog trotted up to the deputy, who responded: “Hi! Where’s your mommy?”

The dog then led her to the nearby spot where the woman had fallen.

The woman, who was alert and later taken to a medical facility, was astonished that Eeyore had guided the deputy to her, noting that it wasn't even her dog.

“He came up to your car?” the woman asked the deputy. “Oh, sweetheart. ... Oh Eeyore, you're such a good boy. Grandma loves you.”

In Other News
1
Middletown cyberattack: Phone lines, city building Wi-Fi restored
2
West Chester Twp. residents sought to take survey on Beckett Park...
3
4 candidates seek 3 open Fairfield school board seats
4
2025 Hamilton leaf collection: When yours will be scooped up
5
Butler County ordered to pay $1M verdict to Jewish magistrate who was...