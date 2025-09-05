Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott
7 minutes ago
PHILADEPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected moments after a pregame Super Bowl championship celebration for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Carter was tossed from Thursday night's NFL season opener before a snap from scrimmage for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

