Dyson's 'Long Time Coming' addresses history of racism in US

Michael Eric Dyson's “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” will be released Dec. 1, St. Martin's Press announced Tuesday. The book traces the history of racism from slavery to the killing of George Floyd.

“Dyson examines the cultural imperatives of black death, the plague of police brutality, the white theft of black bodies and opportunities, the resort to the often fascist justice of social media instead of the faulty, but far superior justice of the legal system, and the craving for white comfort that has too often cost black people their lives,” according to the publisher. “Ending with a poignant plea for hope, Dyson’s new book points the way to social redemption.”