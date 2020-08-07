Dutch cyclist in Poland crash conscious, in good condition

Groenewegen crossed the line in first place then hit the tarmac in a mass crash.

Jakobsen, 23, suffered injuries to his eye socket and jaw prompting doctors to put him in an induced coma and operate on him for five hours Wednesday night.

“He is young and practices sports intensively and that saved him in this situation,” said anesthesiologist Dr Rafal Kazanowski.

Jakobsen was later awarded the stage win and Groenewegen was disqualified.

The International Cycling Union condemned Groenewegen’s actions and determined he was responsible for the crash.

Groenewegen’s Jumbo-Visma team offered “sincere apologies” following the crash, and the rider said on his social media that the incident was “terrible.”

Polish prosecutors have opened a probe into the cause of the crash.

The accident in the southern city of Katowice took place exactly a year after Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in hospital from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the third stage of the same race.

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen crashes to the ground as a bicycle is flying overhead in a major collision on the final stretch of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne race in Katowice, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The crash began with Groenewegen colliding with another Dutchman sprinting for the win, Fabio Jakobsen, who was hospitalized in serious condition and put into an induced coma. Jakobsen was declared the winner of the opening stage and Groenewegen was disqualified. (AP Photo/Tomasz Markowski) Credit: Tomasz Markowski Credit: Tomasz Markowski

