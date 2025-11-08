Drone drops paint and unknown sticky substance onto Russian trade delegation's villa in Sweden

The trade delegation's staff spotted the drone and saw it drop a container with the paint and unidentified substance around 5:30 a.m. local time, Osterling said. They then called Stockholm regional police.

Investigators took samples of the substance for analysis and opened a case into vandalism and harassment, Osterling said. Officers didn't see the drone but interviewed the staff who witnessed it. It wasn't clear who was behind the incident.

The Lidingö island houses foreign embassies and their satellite offices and residences, such as the trade delegation's villa, Osterling said.