Driver attempting to set a record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats dies after losing control

Raschke lost control of the vehicle about two and a half miles into a run. The association said the death is under investigation.

For decades, people have used the flat, glasslike surface at Bonneville Salt Flats, 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Salt Lake City, to set speed records sometimes topping 400 mph (644 kph). Speed Week has long been a draw for motorcycle and car fans.

Raschke, 60, was the driver for a vehicle known as the Speed Demon. He had worked in motor sports for more than four decades.

According to the Speed Demon racing team’s site, Raschke worked at the Ventura Raceway in the early 1980s, raced 3-wheelers and cars in the mini stock division, learned to fabricate and maintain race cars when working with an acclaimed engine builder and later became a driver for the Speed Demon team.

The Race Week event began on Saturday and runs through Friday.