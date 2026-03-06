Dow drops 900 after oil prices jump to highest in nearly 2 years and data show a slowing US economy

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 909 points, or 1.9%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% lower.

“You can’t sugarcoat this report,” according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management. “A negative payrolls number combined with a big jump in oil prices will have traders worrying about stagflation risks.”

Stagflation is what economists call a stagnating economy combined with high inflation, and a separate report released Friday added to the sour mix after showing that U.S. retailers made less money last month than economists expected. It raised the possibility that spending by U.S. households, the main engine of the economy, may be stretched near its maximum.

Usually when the economy is unsteady and the job market is weakening, the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to give things a boost. Lower rates can make it more affordable for borrowers to get mortgages or to raise money to build factories, while also helping prices for stocks and other investments. The Fed cut its main interest rate several times last year and had indicated more were to come this year.

But lower interest rates can also make inflation worse. And the Fed’s hands may be increasingly tied because oil prices are spiking and pushing inflation higher due to disruptions for the energy industry because of the war.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, jumped another 5.7% to $90.25. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude climbed 8.9% to $88.20.

Oil prices have surged, with Brent up from near $70 late last week, as the war has expanded and targeted areas critical to the production and movement of energy in the Middle East. Much will depend on what happens with the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil typically sails through the narrow waterway off Iran’s coast.

The conflict also halted exports of Iranian gas to much of Asia. If that stoppage is drawn out, it will likely lead to a bidding war between Europe and Asia that would send energy prices even higher, said Fatih Birol, chief of the International Energy Agency.

If oil prices spike further, like to $100 per barrel, and stay there, some analysts and investors say it could be too much for the global economy to withstand.

To be sure, the U.S. stock market has a history of bouncing back relatively quickly following conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere, as long as oil prices don’t jump too high for too long. The uncertainty about what will happen has caused frenetic swings across financial markets this week, sometimes hour by hour.

President Donald Trump’s most recent signal was that he wants an “unconditional surrender” of Iran, apparently ruling out negotiations.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose further as the jump in oil prices pushed harder on upward inflation pressures. More traders are betting on the possibility that the Fed will cut interest rates just once this year, instead of at least twice, according to data from CME Group.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.17% from 4.13% late Thursday and from just 3.97% before the war with Iran started.

In stock markets abroad, indexes slumped in Europe following a better finish in Asia. France’s CAC 40 fell 1.6%, and Germany’s DAX lost 1.8%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.7% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.6%.

AP Business Writers Chan Ho-him and Matt Ott contributed.