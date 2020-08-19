Donovan Mitchell scores 30 points, Jazz rout Nuggets 124-105

“We stayed locked in and communicated. That’s what we need the whole series,” Mitchell said. “We need the same energy and intensity.”

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a rare blowout in what’s been a tight showdown between the two teams all season. Despite Denver winning the previous four games, counting the regular season, the total margin was only 21 points.

“All of our games are usually close games and this one got away from us,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We have to learn from it. We have to look it. We can’t be afraid to look into the mirror and see why we lost. But once we do that let’s turn the page.”

Denver forward Torrey Craig was assigned to cover Mitchell and early on it worked. But Mitchell took over in the third quarter, going 5 of 5 from 3-point range and hitting all four of his free throws.

Utah went on a 22-6 run to end the first half. It was punctuated by Gobert's put-back dunk at the buzzer.

Jokic and the Nuggets couldn't get anything going late in the second quarter, with one trip down the floor illustrating their struggles. They had about five shots — several in close by Jokic — but no points to show for it.

This bodes well for the Jazz: Guard Mike Conley could back for the next game. He returned to the NBA bubble Monday night after leaving for the birth of his son and is going through a four-day quarantine.

“It only adds positives having a player like Mike Conley, and a leader like Mike Conley, back with us,” said center Rudy Gobert, who had 19 points.

TIP-INS

Jazz: F/C Juwan Morgan started his second straight game. ... F Royce O'Neale and Mitchell each had eight assists.

Nuggets: Gary Harris (right hip) and Will Barton III (right knee) missed the game. ... Rookie C Bol Bol got some playing time late in the fourth with Utah up big. He had two free throws.

DINNER PLANS?

For the seeding games, there was a collegiate, almost friendly atmosphere between teams inside the NBA campus. Now, there’s less interaction with the playoffs at hand.

“We’re not crossing over and eating in their dining room and they’re not doing that with us,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Everybody is professional and understands that we’re here to play.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson (00) moves the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. loses the ball as Utah Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay (15) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, center, is congratulated by center Nikola Jokic, left, and guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass as Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) drives as Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell dribbles the basketball against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement