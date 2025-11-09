Donald Trump plans to be the 1st sitting US president at a regular-season NFL game since 1978

Only two other times did a president go to an NFL game during the regular season while in office, according to the league: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump became the first president to go to a Super Bowl while in the White House when he watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in February.

Trump was expected to sit with principal owner Josh Harris, the leader of the group that purchased the Commanders from Daniel Snyder for about $6 billion in 2023.

According to a report by ESPN on Saturday, an intermediary for the White House has told the Commanders’ ownership group that Trump wants the club’s new stadium — part of a nearly $4 billion project in the nation's capital at the site of what was known as RFK Stadium — to bear his name.

“That would surely be a beautiful name," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Sunday's visit to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, would be the latest in a series of high-profile appearances at sporting events by Trump, including golf's Ryder Cup, auto racing's Daytona 500 and tennis' U.S. Open.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country," Commanders club president Mark Clouse said. "The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

There was friction between Trump and the NFL during his first presidential term, when he objected to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social or racial injustice. That movement began in 2016 with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Via social media and other public comments, Trump insisted that players should stand for the national anthem and called on team owners to fire anyone taking a knee.

