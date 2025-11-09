Donald Trump booed as the 1st sitting US president at a regular-season NFL game since Carter in 1978

The jeering continued while Trump read an oath for members of the military to recite as part of an on-field enlistment ceremony during the break in the game.

"I’m a little bit late,” Trump told reporters earlier when he got off Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews, following a flyover of Northwest Stadium during the game. He then got in his armored car for the drive to the arena.

“We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up,” he said — a reference to the government shutdown.

In the first quarter Sunday, before the president arrived, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown catch by pointing into the stands and moving his arms a la the “ Trump dance ” that several athletes began doing last year.

During the third quarter, Trump joined Fox broadcasters Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma for about eight minutes of lighthearted chat. Albert opened by asking Trump about his time playing high school football at New York Military Academy.

“I played tight end, but it was not quite football like this. It was a little bit easier. It wasn’t so tough,” Trump said.

Trump left before Sunday’s game ended.

Only two other times did a president go to an NFL game during the regular season while in office, according to the league: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump became the first president at a Super Bowl while residing in the White House when he watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in February.

According to a report by ESPN on Saturday, an intermediary for the White House has told the Commanders’ ownership group that Trump wants the club’s new stadium — part of a nearly $4 billion project in the nation’s capital at the site of what was known as RFK Stadium — to bear his name.

In Sunday's TV appearance, Trump spoke about the team’s plans to return to Washington.

“They’re going to build a beautiful stadium. That’s what I’m involved in, we’re getting all the approvals and everything else,” he said. “And you have a wonderful owner, Josh (Harris) and his group. And you’re going to see some very good things.”

Sunday’s visit was the latest in a series of high-profile appearances at sporting events by Trump, including golf’s Ryder Cup, auto racing’s Daytona 500 and tennis’ U.S. Open.

“I just love it. It’s a microcosm of life," Trump said about sports during Sunday's broadcast. “It’s sort of like life -- the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Before the game, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth chatted with Harris — the leader of the group that purchased the Commanders from Daniel Snyder for about $6 billion in 2023 — and took part in an on-field ceremony with members of the military.

Hegseth was among those watching the game with Trump, along with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana.

There was friction between Trump and the NFL during his first presidential term, when he objected to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social or racial injustice. That movement began in 2016 with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Via social media and other public comments, Trump insisted that players should stand for the national anthem and called on team owners to fire anyone taking a knee.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price and AP Sports Writer Ben Nuckols contributed to this report.

___

