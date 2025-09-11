Domestic violence, theft charges dropped for former USF football coach Jim Leavitt

Prosecutors, however, said in a court filing dated Wednesday that after a thorough investigation, “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time.” No other details were provided.

According to arrest records, Leavitt grabbed the woman’s arm as she attempted to walk away from him and was accused of taking the woman’s Louis Vuitton purse, clutch and wallet, valued at over $5,000. Police said Leavitt also pushed the chest of a man who was present during the argument.

USF announced in June that Leavitt would be inducted into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame during an Oct. 2 ceremony.

Leavitt was the first head coach of the school’s football team, starting the program in 1997 and leading the Bulls to a No. 2 national ranking in 2007. He remains the winningest coach in program history, posting a 95-57 record over 13 seasons. He was fired in 2010 after an investigation determined that he struck a player during halftime at a game the previous fall.

After leaving USF, Leavitt served as a linebacker coach for the San Francisco 49ers as well as a defensive coach for several other college teams.