Dodgers pound 7 homers, beat Rockies 11-3 to finish sweep

Victor Gonzalez (1-0) earned his first major league victory, allowing one hit and striking out two in two innings of relief.

Pinch hitter AJ Pollock hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for Los Angeles in the seventh for the game's only run that didn't score via homer.

The Dodgers took the lead on Corey Seager's solo shot in the first. The Rockies tied it on Trevor Story's two-out homer in the third.

Betts put the Dodgers ahead 2-1 with a two-out blast to center in the third. The Rockies tied it again on Ryan McMahon's homer leading off the fourth on Ross Stripling's first pitch of the inning.

The only Dodger without a hit was Chris Taylor. He walked twice.

Sam Hilliard hit a solo homer in the ninth for Colorado.

Antonio Senzatela (3-1) gave up the first four Dodgers’ homers after allowing just four in his first 31 innings of the season. The right-hander allowed six runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Rockies continued to sputter. They have lost a season-high seven straight in the midst of playing 20 consecutive games. Colorado has dropped 10 of 11 overall after starting the season with an 11-3 mark.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner had the day off after getting hit by a pitch on Saturday. He'll also have Monday's scheduled off day to recuperate from swelling and bruising in his left leg.

TAKE A DAY

Slumping Colorado slugger Nolan Arenado got the day off. He's batting .119 on the road, where he's 5 for 42 with no extra-base hits. His 15-game streak without an extra-base hit away from home is the longest of his career.

“His timing is off, he’s a little jumpy in the box,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

REMEMBERING KOBE

The Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash in January.

The team displayed photos showing Bryant at the stadium over the years on the videoboard before the game, including one with Bryant and Sandy Koufax. The Dodgers came on the field wearing either Bryant's No. 8 or 24 jerseys. They, along with the Rockies, lined up for a video recounting Bryant's life narrated by Vin Scully. Bryant was shown giving the traditional call of “It's time for Dodger baseball!” at Game 4 of the 2018 World Series.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Ryan Castellani (0-1, 3.77 ERA) starts the series opener against Arizona on Monday in Phoenix, where he attended high school. He's coming off a 13-6 loss to Houston.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (2-0, 2.74 ERA) starts Tuesday at San Francisco. He's started twice this season against the Giants, but didn't factor in the decision either time. He is 0-2 against them in eight career starts.

