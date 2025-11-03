Dodgers celebrate historic back-to-back World Series titles with downtown parade

He was accompanied by wife, Mamiko Tanaka, who took a photo of him. Last year, Ohtani carried his dog, Decoy, in his arms on the bus.

"It’s really nice to be able to win the game, and to be surrounded by all these amazing fans,” Ohtani said. “I’m really taking it in and enjoying it.”

Manager Dave Roberts hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy while aboard one of several buses that traversed a route packed with cheering, flag-waving blue-clad fans. “B 2 B” read one of many hand-lettered signs held up in the crowd.

“I feel like it’s almost double from last year,” Freddie Freeman said. “These fans are crazy. It’s so awesome to be a part of this.”

More fans were waiting at Dodger Stadium, where the team was headed after the parade.

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto wore a black T-shirt with World Series champions on the front. Wearing sunglasses and a backward baseball cap, Yamamoto waved to fans.

“I love the moments to share this kind of thing with my teammates,” he said through a translator.

Blue-and-white confetti blew from a truck rolling between the buses, which were filled with family members of the players, including newly retired Clayton Kershaw and his four children.

“It’s the perfect way to be done,” said Kershaw, who ended an 18-year career played entirely with Los Angeles. “I know the Dodgers have always meant a lot to this city for generations. For us to get to do this in front of them, it means the world to me and all the rest of the guys.”

Pitcher Blake Snell made the 6-7 gesture with his hands, signifying the Dodgers' wins over the Toronto Blue Jays in Games 6 and 7.

“This is lit,” Snell said. “I love it.”

A bare-chested Kiké Hernández filmed the throngs with a hand-held camera.

“Winners win,” he said. “I hope these Dodger fans have a lot of fun because they deserve this. They showed up all year long, they supported us and here we are back-to-back champs.”

