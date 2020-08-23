Djokovic out of doubles, citing neck, at Western & Southern

Djokovic remained in the singles draw, where he is seeded No. 1 and is scheduled to play his second-round match Monday. He received a first-round bye.

The Western & Southern Open is the first ATP tournament since the tour went on hiatus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally is played in Ohio but is being held this year on the same hard courts that will host the U.S. Open starting Aug. 31 as part of an unusual doubleheader.