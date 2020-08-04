Disney to release 'Mulan' on streaming service, for a price

But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan." The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

"In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company's earnings call. "We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters."