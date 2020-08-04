Disney 3Q revenue drops 42%, missing expectations

Disney has been opening its parks back up around the globe, but most were still shuttered during the company's fiscal third quarter.

In May, it opened Disney Springs, a complex of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June, but closed again after a month due to an outbreak in the city. It reopened Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, in July.

Disney said closing its parks cost it $3.5 billion during the quarter.

The streaming service Disney Plus continued to be a bright spot.

Disney reported Disney Plus, which costs $7 a month, had 57.5 million paid subscribers as of June 27. On a call with analysts, CEO Bob Chapek said that number reached 60.5 million as of Monday. The service debuted in November in the U.S. and rolled out to the UK and other parts of Europe last month. Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus combined reached over 100 million subscribers, the company said.

Netflix, by contrast, has about 183 million subscribers, a base it has spent years building.

Disney said it will debut the much-delayed live action version of "Mulan" on Sept. 4 on Disney Plus, but subscribers will have to pay $30 to watch it. They also said it will be released in theaters in some markets where theaters are open.

It also said it will launch a general entertainment streaming service in international markets under the brand Star.