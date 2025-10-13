Denny Hamlin charges to emotional 60th Cup win at Las Vegas, secures spot in NASCAR finale

Hamlin, who was emotional two weeks ago when he failed to win at Kansas Speedway in a victory he hoped to dedicate to his ailing father, made good on it at Las Vegas. He said the win was for his father, who also was rooting for his son to hit the 60-win mark. Hamlin seemed to have tears in his eyes when he drove his Toyota to collect his 60th checkered flag.

“It definitely means a lot. This is the point where I kind of give the fans some (crap), but not today,” said Hamlin, who had to compose himself on the frontstretch. “I appreciate all of you so much. Obviously, want to say hi to my dad, family back at home, all the friends that came out here for Vegas, hoping we get 60.”

Hamlin took four tires on the final restart and restarted in fifth, but sliced his way through traffic. He first got past Logano, who had only two new tires, needed a few laps to run Kyle Larson down on the inside, and then finally took the lead from teammate Chase Briscoe, who was also only on two tires.

This is the deepest in the playoffs new crew chief Chris Gayle has ever advanced and Hamlin credited adjustments on the final pit stop for getting him his sixth win of the season — most since 2020.

“Chris did an amazing job on that final stop getting the car just right. I just held it down,” Hamlin said. “That’s all I could do, is just go for it. I felt like I had nothing to lose. Just go for it, try to punch a ticket now. I don’t know what to say. It was very unexpected, the last 15 laps I didn’t think we were going to win. I knew I was going to give it all I had.”

Kyle Larson, seeking to end a 20-race losing streak, was second in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe were third and fourth, Tyler Reddick who drives for Hamlin at 23XI Racing was fifth, and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano was sixth.

Five of the top six — only Reddick — are still in the playoff field. The others are Chase Elliott, who finished 18th; Daytona 500 winner William Byron was 36th and Ryan Blaney was last in 38th.

Byron was out front and then wiggled out of the groove with 35 laps remaining, saved his Chevrolet from crashing, but teammate Larson sailed past him for the lead. Minutes later he was involved in a race-ending crash when he drilled into the back of Ty Dillon, unaware that Dillon was slowing to head to pit road.

“I never saw him wave, I had no indication he was pitting,” Byron said. “I had zero idea. I am just devastated. Obviously, I wouldn't have driven full-speed into him.”

The bottom four drivers in the playoff standings with two races remaining in this round are Byron, Elliott, Logano and Blaney.

Bad day for Blaney

Blaney, second in points at the start of the race, saw his title hopes take a severe hit when a tire issue caused him to crash into the wall with nine laps remaining in the first stage.

His race immediately ended, he finished 38th and dropped to the bottom of the eight-driver playoff round. Blaney is the 2023 Cup Series champion, with teammate Joey Logano winning titles in 2022 and 2024 to give Team Penske three straight.

The upside is Blaney races next at Talladega Superspeedway, where he's a three-time winner and considers himself to be in a must-win situation.

“You’ve got to be optimistic. I’m not very happy right now, but tomorrow morning I’ll be optimistic to go to the next race,” Blaney said. “We’ve had good success at the next two events, so hopefully we can come and bring the speed and try to overcome the hole we put ourselves in.”

Reddick's son

Reddick, who was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, is still racing despite serious health complications facing his infant son.

Rookie Reddick, the second son born to Tyler and Alexa Reddick in May, has a “tumor that’s ‘choking’ the renal vein & renal artery. Telling the heart ‘Hey I’m not getting enough blood… pump harder,'" Alexa Reddick wrote in an update last week. She said it had caused an enlarged heart and the 4-month-old will need a kidney removed because doctors determined it is no longer functioning.

Alexa Reddick posted on social media ahead of Sunday's race at Las Vegas that Rookie will have surgery Tuesday and will be moved to a unit to “monitor his heart and BP while his renin slowly drops.”

Edwards makes his NASCAR debut

Rob Edwards, the longtime team principal of the Andretti Global IndyCar program, made his NASCAR debut this weekend in his new role with the overall ownership group.

Edwards will transition into the role of chief performance officer for TWG Motorsports, the Dan-Towriss led organization that owns teams in NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, Formula E and will launch the new Cadillac F1 team next season.

Edwards as part of his new role will be part of all of TWG's properties — a move he told The Associated Press on Sunday he was excited for as its a new challenge after nearly three decades in IndyCar. He anticipates attending about a half-dozen NASCAR races next year with Spire Motorsports, where Towriss is now the majority owner.

Andretti Global last month named Ron Ruzewski, one of three fired Team Penske executives from an Indianapolis 500 scandal in May, as its new IndyCar team principal.

Up next

NASCAR races next Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending race winner. Stehouse is not part of the playoff field.

