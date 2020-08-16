Democrats tap array of faith leaders to speak at convention

Bishop Mariann Budde will deliver the benediction on Tuesday, the second night of the convention, according to a list shared with The Associated Press on Sunday before its public release. The convention will be almost entirely virtual, with online video addresses. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the nomination on Thursday.

Budde was outspoken in her criticism of Trump for staging the June 1 visit to the historic St. John’s Church across from the White House, where he held up a Bible after authorities had cleared the area of people protesting peacefully against racial injustice. “He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment,” Budde said in an interview after Trump's walk from the White House.