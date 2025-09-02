Defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to the semis when Marketa Vondrousova withdraws

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka got back to the U.S. Open semifinals without hitting a ball when her opponent in the quarterfinals, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew from their match with an injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka got back to the U.S. Open semifinals without hitting a ball on Tuesday when her opponent in the quarterfinals, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew from their match with an injury.

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, pulled out of the tournament a couple of hours before she was supposed to face No. 1-seeded Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will meet No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Thursday. That is a rematch of last year’s championship match at Flushing Meadows, which Sabalenka won in straight sets.

