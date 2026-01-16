Defending champion Nick Taylor tied for Sony Open lead

Taylor, who won last year in a playoff, made birdie on three of the par 3s and his best shot was to the top shelf on the difficult par-3 fourth, leaving a 25-footer he narrowly missed.

The Canadian was pleased, though not surprised with his game despite this being the first event of the year. He played just enough in the offseason to stay sharp and still get rest, playing only in Mexico and then the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

Roy had seven birdies in 11 holes at the start, and the finished with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Ben Griffin, coming off a three-win season and a Ryder Cup debut, and Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup were among those at 63.

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland and Adam Scott were at 67. Scott's tee shot on the par-5 ninth to end his round hit the net lining the driving range and settled in the mesh at the bottom, inches outside the out-of-bounds stakes. He had to go back to the tee, hit 6-iron to 4 feet and saved par.

Scott was coming from Australia and figured Waialae, one of his favorite courses, was on the way to California for his next two starts. There's also a feeling this might be the last Sony Open as the tour revamps its entire schedule.

Jordan Spieth, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama were among those playing in the afternoon.

