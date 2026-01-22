Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Madison Keys survived a stiff second-set challenge on Thursday but overcame fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.
After sweeping through the first set, the ninth-seeded Keys fell behind 5-2 in the second set but rallied for the victory at John Cain Arena.
In another early match, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula faced fellow American McCartney Kessler. And fourth-seeded and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was up against Francesco Maestrelli of Italy.
