David Attenborough, 99, breaks record as oldest Daytime Emmy winner. 'General Hospital' wins big

Attenborough, who is 99, wasn’t on hand. The Brit’s career as a writer, host and narrator spans eight decades.

Van Dyke was 98 when he won as guest performer in a daytime drama series for “Days of Our Lives” in 2024.

Telfer, a 45-year-old native of Scotland, plays Xander Kiriakis on Peacock's “Days of Our Lives,” which he first joined in 2015.

“My mom always loved soaps and she loved villains,” he said. “She's been gone for over 20 years, and so to win this on a soap opera playing the villain is really amazing. Thanks, Mom.”

Grahn earned her third career trophy at the 52nd annual awards, having played Alexis Davis on “General Hospital” since 1996. She regularly uses her platform to speak out on political matters, and she carried a silver clutch that she had hand-lettered with the words “Democracy dies in silence.”

“Our democracy is worth fighting for, the people in it are worth caring about, and whether you have a platform or not, now is the time, guys, to show up, stand up, speak up for human decency, for democracy,” she said, shouting, “Stand up!” multiple times to the audience.

Jonathan Jackson of “General Hospital” and first-time nominee Susan Walters of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors.

Jackson accepted the trophy for playing Lucky Spencer, a role he originated in 1993 and has played on and off ever since.

“General Hospital” also claimed trophies for Alley Mills as guest performer in a daytime drama and its writing and directing teams.

It was Mills' second career win for playing Heather Webber. The 74-year-old, who first won in 2023, is best known as the mom on “The Wonder Years.”

“We're living in really dark times right now. Everything's crazy,” Mills told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. “We just got to keep our spirits high.”

Walters plays Diane Jenkins on CBS' “Y&R,” which she has appeared in during three different stints.

“I’m so happy that I won so I can thank my husband of 40 years,” she said, singling out Linden Ashby, who has appeared on the same show and lost to Mills in the guest actor category.

Drew Barrymore claimed her first win as daytime talk series host for her eponymous New York-based show. She beat out Kelly Clarkson, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, and Jennifer Hudson. “Live With Kelly and Mark” won daytime talk series.

Lisa Yamada of CBS' “The Bold and the Beautiful” won the emerging talent category, which replaced the younger actor and actress awards. The 23-year-old plays murderous Luna Nozawa.

“Acting has been my dream since I gained consciousness, and my dreams are coming true right now,” Yamada said, her voice choked with emotion. “I'm ugly crying.”

The night's most exuberant winner was Kardea Brown, honored as culinary host for the Food Network's “Delicious Miss Brown,” which has aired for 10 seasons. The show also won for culinary instructional series.

“Is this real?” Brown said, mascara-stained tears streaming down her face. “These are tears of joy. As a young Black woman from Charleston, South Carolina, nobody would have ever thought that this would be possible, but I know one person that did. That's God.”

Journalist Deborah Norville received the career achievement award. She left “Inside Edition” in May after 30 years as anchor to become host of “The Perfect Line” game show.