Dan Budnik, who photographed civil rights movement, dies

In his 2016 photo provided by the Dan Budnik Estate is Dan Budnik, in Santa Fe, N.M. The acclaimed photographer, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s, along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87. Budnik's nephew Kim Newton says his uncle died last Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson. (Rixt Bosma/Dan Budnik Estate via AP)
Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik has died in Arizona at age 87

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s and documenting the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died. He was 87.

Budnik died last Friday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson, nephew Kim Newton said Monday.

In 1958, Budnik photographed the Youth March for Integrated Schools and the March on Washington in 1963 as well as every stage of the Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama in 1965.

Budnik also was known for his striking portraits of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just moments after his “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. Time magazine chose one of Budnik’s portraits of King for its “I Have a Dream” 50th anniversary issue in 2013.

Born in Mineola, Long Island, Budnik followed his sister Vera to Los Angeles but returned to New York after graduating high school to study painting.

He was accepted into the prestigious Magnum Photos group in 1957 and photographed atrocities in Cuba the following year. His Cuba photos were published in Life, Sports Illustrated and Vogue magazines.

He also produced portraits of abstract expressionist artists he befriended in New York in the late 1950s and '60s, including Willem de Kooning and Helen Frankenthaler.

By the late 1960s, Budnik began to devote much of his time to Native American causes. He photographed the elders of 20 Native American nations across the country.

Friendships he built within the Hopi Tribe led him to settle in Arizona in the late 1970s.

Budnik also befriended famed painter Georgia O’Keeffe and often stayed with her at the Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, New Mexico. He shot a series of iconic images of O’Keeffe, which were published in People magazine in 1975.

Budnik was awarded the American Society of Media Photographers Honor Award in 1999.

Newton said his uncle “could capture moments” and “cared about the underdog.” Budnik saw things from a unique point of view, his nephew said.

“He had a very good sense of people and how those people were reacting to the times, and he could capture that essence. I think that was one of his greatest skills,” said Newton, a photojournalism professor at the University of Arizona.

Budnik also is survived by son Aaron Budnik, who is a rare-books dealer in London, and grandson Riley Budnik.

Newton said Budnik is scheduled to be buried Wednesday at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, where he used to live.

___

This story has been corrected based on updated information to accurately refer to the years Budnik lived in Flagstaff.

In this August 1963, photo provided by the Dan Budnik Estate and taken by photographer Dan Budnik, Martin Luther King, Jr. is deep in meditation after delivering his speech "I Have a Dream" at the March on Washington. Budnik an acclaimed photographer, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87. Budnik's nephew Kim Newton says his uncle died last Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson. (Dan Budnik/Dan Budnik Estate via AP)
This 1975 photo provided by the Dan Budnik Estate shows a portrait of artist Georgia O'Keefe taken by photographer Dan Budnik while on assignment for People magazine at her Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, N.M. Budnik an acclaimed photographer, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87. Budnik's nephew Kim Newton says his uncle died last Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson. (Dan Budnik/Dan Budnik Estate via AP)
This March 23, 1965 photo provided by the Dan Budnik Estate shows a photograph taken by Dan Budnik of Will Henry 'Do-Right' being saluted by a sergeant of the Alabama National Guard during the Selma to Montgomery march in Alabama. Budnik an acclaimed photographer, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87. Budnik's nephew Kim Newton says his uncle died last Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson. (Dan Budnik/Dan Budnik Estate via AP)
This 2013 photo provided by Kim Newton shows photographer Dan Budnik on his 80th birthday in Orvieto, Italy. The acclaimed photographer, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87. Budnik died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson, his nephew Kim Newton said Monday. (Kim Newton via AP)
