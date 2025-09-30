Dallas Wings fire Chris Koclanes after 10-34 record in his only season as coach

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings fired coach Chris Koclanes on Tuesday after going 10-34 in his only season, even with No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Koclanes had more than a decade of experience as an assistant coach in the WNBA and Division I women’s basketball. He was in his second season on the staff at Southern California when he was hired last December.