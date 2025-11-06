Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says

Kneeland died just days after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Cowboys 27-17 loss to Arizona on Monday night.

He was a second-round draft pick in 2024. His rookie season was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for five games by a knee injury.

Kneeland had his first career sack in the season opener this season against Philadelphia. He played in seven of the nine games this year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL