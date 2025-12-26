Dallas center Anthony Davis leaves with groin injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The Mavericks said Davis would not return to the game because of groin spasms.
Davis exited the Christmas Day matinee at the 8:50 mark of the second quarter after he pulled up trying to run. He went to the bench to be worked on by the medical staff, holding his groin area.
He had three points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in just fewer than 11 minutes of action before the injury.
The big man already missed 16 games with a left calf injury and management of it.
