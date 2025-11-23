Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's franchise record for yards passing with the Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has become the franchise leader in yards passing for the Dallas Cowboys, moving past Tony Romo with a 9-yard completion to George Pickens on his first throw of the second half against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Prescott replaced Romo as the starter when he was a rookie in 2016 after Romo was injured in a preseason game. He led the Cowboys on an 11-game winning streak and never gave the job back.