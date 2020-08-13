Daimler reaches deals to settle US diesel emissions claims

The government agreement will be detailed in consent decrees, which will be filed with a U.S. District Court in the coming weeks, Daimler's statement said.

The EPA deferred comment to the Justice Department, where a message was left Thursday. The California Air Resources Board said it can't give more details until the consent decrees are filed in mid-September.

“With the proposed settlements, the company takes an important step toward legal certainty with respect to various diesel proceedings in the United States,” Daimler's statement said.

Daimler said its board of management and the supervisory boards of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG approved the proposed settlements, but noted that they are subject to final approval by the authorities and courts.

Last month, Daimler disclosed that it had set aside money to pay for its diesel emissions troubles. The company’s pollution practices are under investigation in the U.S. and Germany, and civil lawsuits claim the vehicles emitted more pollutants than advertised.

The company was asked by the U.S. Justice Department in April of 2016 to conduct an internal probe into its exhaust emissions certification process. The request came shortly after the U.S. government discovered that Volkswagen had been cheating on diesel emissions tests for years. The company programmed its vehicles to turn on pollution controls during lab tests but turn them off while on real roads.

Steve Berman, a Seattle attorney who sued Daimler over Mercedes diesel pollution, said in 2016 his firm hired a company to test Mercedes diesels on real roads, finding that they spewed out too much nitrogen oxide almost all the time. Berman accused Mercedes of having software called a “defeat device” that was similar to VWs.

Volkswagen had to pay $2.8 billion to settle a criminal case in the U.S. due to the cheating.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 file photo the logo of Daimler is photographed on a car in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. The maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars says its earnings fell by about half last year. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, talks about future innovation of the car maker at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car announcement during the Daimler Keynote before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, talks about future innovation of the car maker at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car announcement during the Daimler Keynote before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Daimler announces the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car at the Daimler Keynote along with a sneak peek of the new Avatar 2 movie, background image, before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, talks about future innovation of the car maker at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car announcement during the Daimler Keynote before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Movie director James Cameron, second from right, who directed movies such as Avatar, talks about the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car at the Daimler Keynote as Cameron is joined on stage by Ola Kallenius, right, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin