Cyprus denies new allegations in "golden passport" scheme

Under the latest changes, new anti-money laundering rules will be used to bolster how prospective investors are vetted. Another clause makes it easier for investors involved in or convicted of a serious crime to have their Cypriot citizenship revoked.

Investors will still need to sink 2 million euros ($2.28 million) into the Cypriot economy, including buying a home, buying up stock in Cypriot companies or contributing to housing and entrepreneurship programs. The number of such citizenships is capped at 700 a year.

The Cypriot government last year moved to revoke the citizenship of 26 foreign investors from countries including Russia, Cambodia, Malaysia and Iran following reports that they had possibly broken the rules. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades acknowledged at the time that “errors” may have been made in granting such “golden passports.”

Some 4,000 Cypriot passports have been issued to investors under the program, generating at least 7 billion euros ($7.96 billion) since 2013.