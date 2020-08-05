CVS posts strong 2Q, with virus delaying elective procedures

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company posted earnings adjusted for one-time gains and costs of $2.64 per share in the quarter that ended June 30.

That's better than the $1.93 per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

Total revenue climbed 3% to $65.34 billion, which also topped expectations.

The company saw total pharmacy claims rise more than 3% for its pharmacy management business. But the drugstore side filled fewer prescriptions and also saw a drop in revenue from store areas outside the pharmacy, due to fewer customer visits.

CVS now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings between $7.14 and $7.27 per share, up from its previous forecast for $7.04 to $7.17 per share.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $7.14 per share, according to FactSet.

Shares of CVS Health Corp. slipped 87 cents to $64.11 in afternoon trading as broader indexes rose. The stock had fallen about 12% so far this year as of Tuesday.